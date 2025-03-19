SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 93,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 97,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

SolGold Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $304.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.70.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

