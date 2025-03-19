SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as low as $26.70. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 457,656 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

