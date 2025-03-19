Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 33,618 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $296,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,507,897 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,730.51. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $194,937.60.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $213,468.00.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.92. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
