SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 17.1% increase from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FCTE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 25,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,331. The company has a market cap of $437.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $28.25.
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.