SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 17.1% increase from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ FCTE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 25,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,331. The company has a market cap of $437.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors.

