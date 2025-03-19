SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 814,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -3,008.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

