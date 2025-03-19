Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 87,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 338,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

