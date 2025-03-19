Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stride were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $21,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $20,850,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $13,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

