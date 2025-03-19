Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,398 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tenable were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Tenable Stock Up 0.7 %

TENB opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

