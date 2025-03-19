Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.75.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
