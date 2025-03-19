Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

