Signaturefd LLC Sells 337 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 261,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,273,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $664.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $692.84 and a 200 day moving average of $823.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.