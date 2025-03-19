Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.