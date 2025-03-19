Signaturefd LLC Sells 167 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

