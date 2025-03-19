Signaturefd LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 180,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.