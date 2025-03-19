Signaturefd LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.06 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.