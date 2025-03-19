Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

