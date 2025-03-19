Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,183 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 180.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 56.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

