Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 21.3%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Increases Dividend

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.0158 dividend. This is a boost from Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.