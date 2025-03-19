Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 26.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 907,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 854,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

