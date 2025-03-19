Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Increases By 19.0%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $777.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

