Short Interest in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Grows By 26.8%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %
STRL opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
