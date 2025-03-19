Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreases By 14.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

SONM opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

