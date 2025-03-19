Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreases By 14.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
SONM opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
