Short Interest in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Expands By 28.5%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

