Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Declines By 22.0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,174. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion and a PE ratio of -316.57. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMNEY shares. UBS Group cut Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMNEY

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.