Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Declines By 20.1%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sidus Space Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sidus Space by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

