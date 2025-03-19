Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Drops By 15.3%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 139,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SEVN stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.