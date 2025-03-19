Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 16.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

RMCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.