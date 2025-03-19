Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 16.7%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance
PBFS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.46.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Bancorp
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.