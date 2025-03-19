Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 16.7%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

PBFS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 158,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

