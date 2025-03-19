Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 24.0%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 16,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

