Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Expands By 21.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.