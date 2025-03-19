Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Expands By 20.5%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,003,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,766.47. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 105,831 shares of company stock worth $536,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Journey Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,159. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Journey Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

