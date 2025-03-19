Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Drops By 20.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
