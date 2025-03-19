Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 14.3%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Interroll Price Performance
OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,327.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,463.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,778.03. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,327.70 and a twelve month high of $2,943.50.
Interroll Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interroll
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.