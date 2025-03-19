Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 14.3%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,327.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,463.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,778.03. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,327.70 and a twelve month high of $2,943.50.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

