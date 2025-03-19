Short Interest in Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Drops By 24.2%

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAHRF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Get Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services alerts:

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.