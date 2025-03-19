Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Drops By 20.0%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GFGF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

