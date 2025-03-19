Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 26.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,954,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 3,138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.
About Glencore
