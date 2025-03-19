Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 26.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,954,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 3,138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

