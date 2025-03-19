Short Interest in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Grows By 26.1%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

