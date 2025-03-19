Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Decreases By 22.6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) by 473.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,831 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Fresh Vine Wine worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

Shares of VINE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,545. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

