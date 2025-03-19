Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Grows By 27.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.3 days.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

