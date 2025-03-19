Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Drops By 20.0%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE ECCC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.