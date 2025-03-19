Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Rises By 20.2%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRML traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 345,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Critical Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Critical Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

