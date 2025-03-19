Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Drops By 21.3%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 183,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
