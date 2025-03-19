Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 22.6%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 14,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 5,621,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 176.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 213.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

