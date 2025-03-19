Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider James Lougheed Acquires 275,000 Shares

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP – Get Free Report) insider James Lougheed purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,775.00 ($31,703.82).

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, James Lougheed purchased 25,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,875.00 ($2,468.15).

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

