Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STSS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

