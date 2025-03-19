Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Issues Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVTGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.37) earnings per share.

Servotronics Trading Up 6.3 %

SVT stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

