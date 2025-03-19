Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Issues Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.37) earnings per share.
Servotronics Trading Up 6.3 %
SVT stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79.
About Servotronics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Servotronics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.