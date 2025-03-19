Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.