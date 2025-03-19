Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,835 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

