Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $316.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

