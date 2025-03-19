Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 583,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 222,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 212,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SK Telecom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SKM opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

