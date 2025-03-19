Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,414 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 379.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

